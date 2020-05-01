Packers sign DL Treyvon Hester

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Packers are adding some depth to their defensive line.

The team announced they're signing defensive lineman Treyvon Hester Friday.

Hester is in his fourth year in the NFL out of the University of Toledo, and was a seventh round pick by the Oakland Raiders.

Most notably for Packers fans, Hester tipped Cody Parkay's infamous "double doink" field goal that eliminated the Bears from the playoffs in 2017.

In his career, Hester has appeared in 41 games with two starts, registering 40 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He'll wear no. 93 for the Packers.