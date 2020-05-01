Nice weekend weather but it won’t last for next week

Seasonably mild weather will stick with us through the weekend in Wisconsin. A weak front passing through the area Friday evening has been triggering some scattered light rain. Most spots would have one-tenth inch or less, however and it will all push away later Friday night. After topping out in the 60s Friday, we should fall back only to the mid or upper 40s Friday night. The winds from the south-southeast at 7-14 mph will become west before Saturday morning.

Saturday should bring a nice amount of sunshine and beautiful highs from the upper 60s north to low 70s south. However it will be fairly breezy with west to northwest winds of 12-25 mph. It will stay nice and sunny Sunday but be a few degrees cooler. Lows should be around the upper 30s with highs in the mid 60s. Again it will be fairly breezy with northwest winds around 15 mph and gusty at times.

The jet stream will sink further south early next week allowing cooler air to penetrate our region. It still looks partly sunny Monday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. An organized low pressure system will slide in Monday night and Tuesday bringing occasional rain showers to our area. At this point it appears that at least .25 inches could fall, with some localized higher amounts. It will not be very warm with highs around 53 on Tuesday. Leftover light rain and even snowflakes are possible yet Wednesday morning but hopefully some partial sunshine will break out later in the day. Highs will probably top out in the mid 50s, still 10 degrees below normal.

Thursday looks like a tolerable day with partly sunny skies and highs approaching 60 degrees. However a new front will move in Thursday night into Friday morning causing a chance of spotty showers or rain and snow. There could be some breaks of sunshine later next Friday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up right into the 2nd weekend of May.

Enjoy the rest of your Friday! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:15 p.m., 1-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1935 - Snow, ice and sleet brought winter back to parts of southeast Minnesota. Minneapolis received three inches of snow to tie their May record which was established in 1892. (1st-2nd) (The Weather Channel)

1954 - The temperature at Polebridge MT dipped to 5 degrees below zero to esablish a state record for the month of May. (The Weather Channel)