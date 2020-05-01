Mulitmedia Journalist / Fill In Anchor

WAOW has an immediate opening for a passionate Multimedia Journalist to join our award-winning team. This individual will also have the opportunity to be a Fill In Anchor.



We want a creative storyteller who will fight for the lead story and showcase his or her work on multiple platforms every day, including television, web, mobile and social media. The ideal candidate must have a strong desire for news, with the ability to handle breaking news and live shots with confidence and ease.



This is the perfect job for an ambitious, motivated journalist looking to jump start their career as an Anchor. This is not a job for someone who expects “down time.” The successful candidate will have proven skills to develop sources, work a beat, and have solid writing and editing skills.



WAOW is part of Quincy Media Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.



If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

General Manager

cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer