Marshfield officer suffers minor injuries after reports of an aggressive dog leads to shots fired

Marshfield officer suffers minor injuries after reports of an aggressive dog leads to shots firedUpdated
Marshfield (WAOW) -- A Marshfield police officer suffered minor injuries after a dog reportedly charged the officer twice.
Police say it happened Thursday. They say they had several reports of a loose dog acting aggressively toward pedestrians. When officers arrived, they say the dog aggressively charged twice and the officer fired four shots.
The dog suffered minor injuries.
The dog owner was issued a citation. The situation was captured on body camera video.