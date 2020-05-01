Ironbull’s 6th annual adventure challenge goes virtual

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Ironbull's 6th annual adventure challenge for Rib Mountain was cancelled due to the "Safer at Home" order.

However, you can still participate. Race directors have launched a virtual challenge to encourage members of the community to get outside.

Participants have 48 hours to complete five hours of physical activity over three stages:

Stage 1: Run/hike - 1.5 hours - per the stage instructions*

Stage 2: Road and/or trail bike ride - 2 hours - per the stage instructions*

Stage 3: Non-bike/run discipline - 1.5 hours of something that is not running/biking*

"We get racers from multiple states that come to Wausau and always look forward to it and we wanted to figure out someway to give them the same level of adventure and physical activity that they might get in the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge but something they can do from their own hometown their own community wherever it is that they live. Something that will still give them a challenge and something to inspire them to get outside and be active," said Tim Buccholz who is the race director for the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge.

Tim also says that 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will go towards COVID-19 relief.

You can start the challenge anytime until May 31st, and a link to sign up can be found here.