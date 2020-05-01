Goodwill reopening donation drop-off locations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin is reopening its donation drop-off service at every store in the area, the company announced Friday.

According to a press release, all 27 stores and training centers in North Central Wisconsin are now open for donation drop-offs, although they remain closed to shoppers.

“We are bracing for an increase in individuals needing services and are pressing ahead to meet those needs,” President and CEO Chris Hess said. “The community needs us now more than ever, and we need the support of the community now more than ever. We have procedures in place to keep our team and donors safe.”

The non-contact drop-off system will adhere to strict social distancing policies to keep everyone safe, they said.

· Donors are asked to remain in their vehicles until they reach the donation doors and, once they exit their vehicles, to practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of space from others.

· Donors should place items in the designated bins or boxes instead of delivering person-to-person. Donors will need to sort donations into the two labeled bins according to soft goods such as apparel, handbags, shoes, bedding and towels and hard goods such as books, décor, kitchenware, household items and artwork.

· Signage at donation drop-offs walks donors through the process.

· Online receipts are available at goodwillncw.org/donate/receipt.

· All donation attendants will be wearing gloves and a mask or face covering.