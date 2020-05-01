EXCLUSIVE: First responders recount hours searching for missing Oneida County woman

Oneida Co. (WAOW) -- An evening stroll for a Northwoods woman turned into an hours long search in a wooded area Tuesday night.

First responders say the woman went for a walk by Margaret Lake Road just south of Three Lakes Tuesday night when the weather took a turn for the worse.

"The weather started to deteriorate, got cooler, started raining," said Oneida Co. Captain Tyler Young. "More woods than houses that's for sure."

The woman's friend, Andy Spaulding, says after about an hour of her being gone he started to worry and did a quick road search which came up empty.

Around 9:30 p.m. he made the call to the sheriff's department.

Around 11 p.m. first responders heard someone yelling. But because of the wind, finding the voice wasn't easy. It wasn't until 1:30 a.m. that they located her waist deep in a swampy area.

"Her body temp was in the upper 70's," said Young. "She wouldn’t have made it much longer at all. A half hour maybe."

Captain Young says he's more than proud of the community of first responders that helped out.

The woman's friend forever grateful as well.

"They just came out and made it happen and I just, i just wanna say they’re angels ya know," said Spaulding. "They saved her life."

Officials say the woman is still recovering from the incident, but is still doing well.