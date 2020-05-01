EAA AirVenture Oshkosh canceled for 2020

Oshkosh (WAOW) -- The EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020 has been canceled because of COVID-19.

The 68th annual event was supposed to be held July 20-26.

“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1. The reopening of the state also has no specific dates, creating uncertainty about mass gatherings in July. Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all who would attend – and all the varying guidelines between states and countries from where our participants arrive – along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year.”

According to a release, all pre-sold admissions and camping reservations can be rolled over to 2021 or are eligible for a refund.

“There is no way to describe the disappointment I feel for everyone who sees AirVenture as aviation’s family reunion each year. You can be assured that EAA is already eagerly looking forward to gathering along the AirVenture flightline on July 26 through August 1 in 2021," the release said.