DNR is encouraging social distancing during this years fishing opener

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Many anxious anglers in Wisconsin are now able to rejoice and get out of the house for one of their favorite times of year; the opening weekend for fishing.

"5,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams,” DNR Secretary Preston Cole said.

Cole refers to opening weekend for fishing as a holiday in the state.

More than 1 million people across the Badger State have a fishing license.

"Around here opening weekend is probably about as big as deer hunting is in the fall," Riverside Bait & Tackle Co-Owner Keith Syring said. "I like to refer to it as the Indy 500 and the Super Bowl all rolled into one.”

The Riverside Bait & Tackle Shop in Schofield has only been reopened for two days, but they've already seen several dozen customers buying items for the weekend.

“I think especially with this virus thing and being cooped up in their homes, I think they’re really going to take advantage of the fact to get out on a such a really nice sunny day, and do something that’s such a great family activity,” Syring added.

Before you hit the waters this time around, the DNR is asking for your compliance with social distancing.

"If you try to hurry up you’re going to be congregated and there’s going to be a lot of person to person contact and those docks," DNR Conservation Warden Matt O'Brien said. "They're not wide enough to accommodate good social distancing, so our expectation is going to be that folks plan ahead and be really patient.”

The DNR is also asking anglers to stay close to home when choosing a location to fish, even if it goes against traditions to travel.

"Stay close to home and get out on the water in your own community," Cole added. "Your own community is where you shop, where you go to church, where your kids go to school, that’s your community.”

You're also encouraged to wear a life jacket at all times while out on your boats.

“Too many of our accident statistics show that not wearing those life jackets or having them available, or readily serviceable, are contributing factors to unnecessary injuries and deaths on our waters,” O'Brien stated.

The DNR is aiming to help people get out of their homes to take a break from life's current situation as safely as possible.

If you need to get a fishing license you can click here.