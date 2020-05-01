D.C. Everest teachers deliver signs to celebrate senior students

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- As birds chirped outside D.C. Everest Senior High Friday morning, a line of vehicles formed outside one of the school entrances.

The drivers were D.C. Everest teachers. Together, the dozens of teachers took signs to place in front of students' houses.

"We know that our seniors have been greatly affected by the pandemic," explained D.C. Everest Senior High School Principal Mike Raether. "Number one. We miss them and number two. We want to wish them well."

He added that the idea came from parents.

"We put the sign-up sheet for teachers and within about 12 hours we had the entire 450 kids signed up by our teachers, saying they just want to get out and see them," said Raether. "Because our teachers miss our kids a lot and they just want to make a connection if they can. Even from a front lawn and waving."

The delivery process

Cristie Bates was one of the teachers who delivered signs. She, like many other teachers, had signs to deliver across the school district.

Ethan Hanson, one of her students, was very appreciative of the visit.

"She's probably one of my favorite teachers, if not my favorite teacher, said Hanson. "So it was really nice to see her come by and give me something. It's been a while since I've seen any of them, so it's really nice and it makes me feel sort of normal, I guess. Which is good."

Taylor Moermond, another D.C. Everest senior, was also grateful to see her Spanish teacher Libertad Plamann.

"It's been crazy," said Moermond. "Just trying to figure out how to do school online. The sign just means so much coming from the school. She's such a sweet person and such a good teacher, so it was really nice to see her again."

Overall, Raether said it was a good day.

"This is really a family-type community over here in this area," said Raether. "There's connections that everybody's missing right now, just because we've been at home and away. So if we can at least say hello and wish each other well, that's the goal today."