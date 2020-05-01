COVID-19’s impact on mental health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Addressing the mental health effects of COVID-19 is just as important as the physical ones.

News 9 talked to a local counselor who says perception is key when it comes to dealing with this pandemic.

Todd Stage a Counselor for Compass Counseling, says, "some people's attitudes towards it are this is great this is keeping me safe and other people are chomping at the bit to get out."

Many Americans are facing these stressors especially with daily changes.

He says, "there are times when life gets too busy and we want to be at home and that's great but when we want to go out and we're not allowed to it puts a degree of stress on us that really doesn't have anything to do with reality it has to do with our perceptions."

According to Mental Health America, one in five people already have mental health conditions and one in two is at risk for developing them.

Even when the medical threat has disappeared experts say people across the globe will battle psychological scars for years.

So how do we avoid them during a time like this?

Todd said, "if we see it as prison it's going to be prison if we see it as a chance to have a vacation and spend more time with the kids or our loved ones it's going to be a lot better to endure."

Todd says to get creative, find different ways to engage, and try to put those stressors to the side.

"Don't worry about what you're supposed to be doing worry about what makes you healthy and happy," said Todd.

Mental Health America has compiled many resources and information as an aid during this pandemic.

For more information click here.