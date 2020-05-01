Area summer farmer’s markets will have some changes due to COVID-19

(WAOW)- Vendors from several area farmer's markets are getting ready for opening weekend this Saturday, May 2nd.

After being cooped up because of the 'Safer at Home' order you might be eager to get out to the farmer's market on Saturday, however, there are some changes in place because of COVID-19.

"Anyone who goes to the farmer's market during the summer knows there is people everywhere, it's a vibrant area but we need to be more cautious now," said Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point.

He said Stevens Point residents will not be allowed to touch or handle their produce, instead the produce will be displayed behind the table at the vendor's stall.

You will have to tell the vendor which particular produce you want and they will bag it up and hand it to you. Also, residents will not be allowed to sample any of the delicious, homemade treats.

However, in Weston, you are still allowed to touch and pick out your produce like before.

"We are treating this like a grocery store, so they will be able to touch their produce and give it to the vendor to weigh or package," said Renee Hodell who hands Public Relations for the Village of Weston.

Hodell said even though they are not limiting how many people can go inside the market at once, you are encouraged to not treat it as a social gathering.

"People won't be able to eat or congregate... All the benches have been removed," Hodell said.

There are three separate hand sanitizing stations at the Weston farmer's market, and vendors will have to stay 15 feet apart.

At the Wausau farmer's market, vendors will have hand washing stations at every stall said Olivia Telschow, a vendor at the market, and owner of Helen's Hilltop Orchard.

"All of our products, whether an apple turnover or muffin, will be in packaging, not out in the open," she said.

Instead, Telschow said she offers the option of pre-ordering online.

Whether you are at the Stevens Point, Weston or Wausau farmer's market you are not required to wear a mask, but it is encouraged.

All the markets will be at their usual locations.