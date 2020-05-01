A warmer weekend ahead

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers by late afternoon.

High: 63 Wind: South 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers.

Low: 47 Wind: SE around 10 becoming SW

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery, and mild.

High: 70 Wind: West 15-25

For the second weekend in a row we will have some warmer Spring weather. Enjoy it, because once again next week it will turn cooler with a couple of rain chances.

There will be some hazy sun during the morning hours today, then the clouds will get thicker during the afternoon. A warm front moving through late this afternoon will produce a few light showers – somewhere in the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. time frame. High temps should be in the low to mid 60s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

A low pressure system tracking to our north could produce a few spotty showers overnight then the clouds should mostly clear out of the area for Saturday. This will leave us with plenty of sun and warmer temps. Highs on Saturday should top out in the upper 60s to low 70s. The only drawback to the weather is that it will be blustery. The wind on Saturday will be out of the west at 15 to 25 mph. The weather will remain breezy and mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

A cooler trend will develop next week. High temps will only be in the mid 50s on Monday, in the low 50s on Tuesday, and then in the mid 50s for Wednesday. Lows will be in the 30s. In addition, two different storm systems could bring some rain. The first one will bring a good chance of rain late Monday night into Tuesday. The second storm system could bring a chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. Temperature will be cool enough at night that there could be a few flakes of snow mixing in with the rain as these storm system move through.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 1-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1954 - The temperature at Polebridge MT dipped to 5 degrees below zero to esablish a state record for the month of May. (The Weather Channel)