Wisconsin Rapids golf course opens, starts food drive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While some businesses reopen and immediately start focusing on their own return of revenue, others are trying to spread the wealth.

Michele Goska is an owner of The Ridge's Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. She saw the Opportunity Development Centers began a food drive and was inspired to do the same.

When the course partially opened on Friday, she put a box out asking for donations.

"We know that we are lucky that our business is partially open," said Goska. "And there are a lot of businesses that aren't taking in any income and a lot of people that are unemployed so we thought if we can help out, we are sure going to try."

She also put a bin out during their Friday Fish Fry. By the end of the day Goska said her trunk was filled with donations.

So far, she said they've filled about 20 grocery bags and are looking to fill more.