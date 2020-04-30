Vilas County ATV trails remain closed

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Vilas County state funded ATV trail system remains closed, said Dale Mayo, administrator for Vilas County Parks & Recreation Thursday.

In an email, Mayo said there was some confusion, as some reports said the trails would open this weekend.

Mayo said that's not the case.

"Vilas County's policy is to have them open the week prior to Memorial Day," Mayo said in a press release. It will also include all county forest trails and roads.

Some town roads may be open to ATV's. Check your local ordinances for details.