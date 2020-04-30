The Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari welcomes its first baby giraffe

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari in Minocqua welcomed its first baby giraffe.

With all the uncertainty going on in the world zoo officials say the baby boy came at a great time!

The baby is doing great, keepers saying he's very strong healthy and adventurous. His parents are Teeke and Taneeka, he has a special birthmark on his chest just like his mom.

"We named him Taji when he was born he was already a big boy he was over 6'5" tall weighed over 150 lbs so every day he keeps growing and he's in good health and he's out in the yard with mom enjoying the weather we're having," said Judy Domaszek, Zoological Park Director, Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari.

Zoo officials are excited to welcome and show off their newest addition.

The zoo opens May 11th.