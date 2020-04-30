The future of Wausau Center Mall as ‘Safer at Home’ order continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With the 'Safer at Home' order in place for about a month, many businesses are not seeing a steady income, including the Wausau Center Mall, which was already struggling for the last few years.

With only a couple dozen retail shops left, it is crucial foot traffic gets through.

However, all that stopped when the 'Safer At Home' order took place.

"It's a reality in this day and age as to what is taking place with malls but then you throw this into mix and online sales taking place there are larger retail chains that are at risk," said Dave Eckman, the President of Wausau Opportunity Zone and Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Eckman's company bought the struggling mall in hopes to make it flourish once again, but then the pandemic hit.

"We know there's no sales we are working with tenants on forbearance on leases and rent and things like that when we get back into business then we will approach it as we move forward," Eckman said.

With many stores like Uff Da! closed no foot traffic means no income.

"The longer we are closed the more it hurts the individual stores but I am optimistic," said Russ Erickson owner of Uff Da! inside the Wausau Center Mall.

Erickson tells News 9 he was starting to lose hope when he was not getting any answers from loan companies.

"I had some good news yesterday I looked at the Uff Da! bank account and all of a sudden there was some small business administration funds that surprisingly went into our account, so I'm feeling much better than i did 48 hours ago," Erickson said.

However, there are still some concerns.

Even after the 'Safer at Home' order is lifted, will the mall see less people than before?

"It's going to be tough getting people to trust the safety of getting out of their house again," Erickson said.

"Having assurance that there will be distancing and sanitization of the mall areas will be critical to ensure the public is confident in going into the space," Eckman said.

Eckman said he is hopeful the COVID-19 pandemic will not mean the end for Wausau Center Mall.