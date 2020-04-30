Teen killed in Lincoln Co. crash identified

LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW)--- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 16-year-old Tyler Krenz was killed in the fatal crash Wednesday morning in the town Pine River.

According to officials Krenz was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed at 1:14 a.m. on Shady Lane Avenue on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the two other occupants has yet to be released but the driver of the vehicle remains in custody.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs Department continues to investigate incident.