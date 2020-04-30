SeniorSendoff: Trinity volleyball team, Rachel Addis of Tri-County

It's a special #SeniorSendoff today, as we say congrats to multiple people.

In another first for the segment, we say congratulations to the eighth grade volleyball team of Trinity Lutheran School in Merrill.

The transition from 8th grade to high school is tough, and must be even tougher now.

Congrats to Sophie Wendorf, Jalie Severt, Brooke Rudie, Avery Hoff, Emma Hoff, Elexa Emmer, who are all headed Merrill High School next year.

We'd also like to congratulate Rachel Addis of Tri-County.

Rachel played volleyball all four years in her career at Tri-County.

She's headed to UW-Lacrosse in the fall to study pre-veterinarian medicine.

Congrats and good luck next year!