SeniorSendoff: Marshfield Boys Track and Field Team

Congratulations to the boys track and field team at Marshfield High School.

In total, the Tigers were expecting 18 seniors to compete this season. 11 of those lettered in track last year.

Of those 11, Marshfield expected eight to compete for spots at the state track meet, and two to return to Lacrosse for another shot at a title.

The Tigers top returning track athletes:

Joey Goettl: All-Conference Triple Jump, Long Jump,4 x 400m Relay, State Qualifier in Triple Jump

Addison Hill: All-Conference 4 x 400 Relay, State Qualifier 800m Run

Kyle Tremelling: All-Conference 300m Hurdles

Joshua McKee: All-Conference 4 x 800m Relay

In addition, they expected the following to build on strong seasons: Dustin Altman in Pole Vault, Garrett Holland in the Pole Vault and Sprints, Joseph McKee in distance events and Logan Mechler in Sprints and Relays.

They also had to overcome a number of challenges, including dealing with stadium construction the last two years, forcing them to find other ways to practice.

Congrats on great careers, guys, and good luck as you venture out next year!