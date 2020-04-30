Pleasant weekend, not so much next week

We had one of those rare days in our viewing area with basically nothing but blue skies all day! It will stay dry tonight with just a few high clouds working in late. It will turn chilly after sunset as the lows drop down to the lower to mid 30s by Friday morning. As such gardeners, plan on areas of frost. North winds around 5 mph should become calm.

A front will approach from the west Friday bringing a lot more cloud cover. Also we have a chance of a few spotty showers later Friday afternoon into Friday night. Otherwise the temperatures will be pretty decent, topping out in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be from the south to southeast around 10 mph.

That front will push away Saturday. In its wake we should have partly cloudy skies and mild conditions with highs from the 60s north to low 70s south. It will turn breezy with west to northwest winds of 10-20 mph. A bit cooler air will start to work into the area Sunday from Canada. It will still be nice as highs reach the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

A weak weather system will graze our region Monday bringing thicker clouds along with a small chance of a few showers, mainly south of Wausau. Highs should stay in the mid 50s. A bit stronger wave of low pressure will move through the Midwest Tuesday bringing a higher chance of showers. It will be unseasonably cool with highs just around 51 degrees.

Partly sunny skies could return for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. The dry weather may not last too long though. A couple of weak disturbances may pivot across Wisconsin next Thursday through Saturday (the 7th to the 9th), causing at least a chance of sporadic daily showers, especially during the afternoons. Keep the jackets and gloves handy, as highs only manage the 50s.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 30-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1987 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 100 mph in Lincoln, Mineral and Sanders counties. Twenty-three cities in the central and southeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Memphis TN was the hot spot in the nation with a record high of 94 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 - A cold front produced high winds in the southwestern U.S. Winds gusting to 90 mph in southwestern Utah downed power lines, and damaged trees and outbuildings. The high winds also downed power lines in Nevada, completely knocking out power in the town of Henderson. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data