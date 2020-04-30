Packers donating $250,000 to hospitals for PPE gear

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers are donating $250,000 to three Green Bay health systems to help them obtain PPE gear, the team announced Thursday.

The donation will provide three $83,333 grants to the three healthcare systems in the Green Bay area through their foundations: the Bellin Health Foundation, HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and Aurora Health Foundation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented, urgent need for resources throughout our local healthcare systems,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “With proper PPE, doctors, nurses and those caring for patients throughout the area can protect themselves, their patients and their loved ones. The Packers are proud to support the dedicated men and women who are working hard each day to take care of our community.”