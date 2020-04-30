Nicer weather for a few days

Today: Sunny and breezy.

High: 60 Wind: North 10-20

Tonight: Clear with areas of frost.

Low: 36 Wind: Becoming Calm

Friday: Some sun early, then increasing clouds with a small chance of a shower toward evening.

High: 63 Wind: South 5-15

Nicer weather in on the way for the next couple of days with the warmest day being Saturday. Take advantage of the dry conditions because cooler and damp weather could return next week.

The north wind will continue today but it will not be as strong as yesterday. This wind will keep it feeling a little chilly this morning but the strong late April sun will warm things up nicely for the afternoon. High temps should climb up to around 60.

Clear skies and light winds will allow lows to drop into the 30s for tonight and there will be some areas of frost in the typical cold spots. The clear skies will continue into early Friday, then a warm front will bring back some clouds for late morning and into the afternoon. Even with less sunshine, highs temps should still reach the low to mid 60s for Friday. The warm front will also bring a small chance of spotty showers or a rumble of thunder for the late afternoon and evening.

A shower or two might linger into early Saturday morning, otherwise the weekend is looking dry and pleasant. We should have a mix of sun and clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs temps could get close to 70 on Saturday then drop into the lower or middle 60s for Sunday. It will be a little breezy at times as well.

Early next week cooler air will move back into the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Monday then drop into the low 50s for Tuesday. A weak low pressure system moving in from the west will bring a chance of rain later Tuesday. It could even be cold enough Tuesday night that a few flakes of snow might mix in with the drops of rain.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 30-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - A cold front produced high winds in the southwestern U.S. Winds gusting to 90 mph in southwestern Utah downed power lines, and damaged trees and outbuildings. The high winds also downed power lines in Nevada, completely knocking out power in the town of Henderson. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)