MCDEVCO implements a new program to help small businesses during the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As COVID-19 continues to impact small businesses across the state now an area organization is doing their part to help them get back on their feet.

The company here in Marathon County launched a program with a team of mentors to answer questions regarding business operations during this pandemic.

MCDEVCO already had a similar program in place with 25 mentors on board but since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the need increased.

The company has added an additional 10 mentors to assist business owners throughout the entire county with a variety of questions.

"Right now we're looking for our mentors to assist us with how to do these businesses small businesses that had to close their doors how do they open, what does that look like how do we readjust their cash flow so that they can be successful," said Vicki Resech, Executive Director for MCDEVCO.

The program isn't just for small business owners but entrepreneurs as well. They have information on resources including loans available.

Resech also says they plan on continuing this program even after all this is over.

