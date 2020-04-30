May outlook

Well April 2020 is certainly going to go down as cooler than normal in our area with precipitation fairly close to normal. So how is May shaping up? Are there any signs that it will be drastically different than the April trends? The short answer is no. Now let's dive into the nitty gritty of it all.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for May temperatures is favoring cooler than normal conditions basically from Wisconsin east toward the Ohio Valley and New England. Meanwhile warmer than normal conditions are projected for Alaska and much of the west and southwest United States, and over toward Florida. I'm not the southwest United States or Florida really appreciates warmer than normal weather in May, as that means they will be pretty darn hot!

In the precipitation column, the CPC suggests that is could be drier than normal from Minnesota through Wisconsin into Michigan and parts of surrounding states. The normal May rainfall in Wisconsin is generally about 3.5 inches or so.

Also it could be drier than usual in the Central Rocky Mountain States as well as western Alaska. On the other hand small pockets of above normal rain are possible across southern and eastern parts of the nation.

Hope you have a great May regardless of the weather that arrives!