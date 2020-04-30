Landmark Apartment Complex closer to re-opening as public housing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Landmark Apartment Complex is one step closer to re-opening as public housing.

On Thursday, Mayor Katie Rosenberg made the announcement that that building was approved for a low-income housing tax credit.

Officials with the city of Wausau say they're behind on options for low-income residents and family housing compared to similar sized cities.

"What's so significant is, because of the size of Landmark, this will be a record project for the city to add. Most folks who go down there realize the building clearly needs renovation. And it would be wonderful to do it in a historic way," said Chris Schock who is the director of development with the city.

He adds that with the latest bump in the funding the project is still underway for a January renovation.