Kocourek Automotive gives back to employees during pandemic

One local business is going above and beyond to make sure their employees are taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kocourek Automotive gave each of their full-time staff members $1000 to help with any expenses they may have.

However, as if that wasn't enough, the company will also be covering their employee's health insurance costs.

"I don't want them struggling and thinking that we're not taking care of them," said Keith Kocourek, President of Kocourek Automotive.

"One of our core values in our company is community," he continued. "That means we take care of the people that we work with and we take care of the people that do business with us. It's very, very important. It's one of the things that we actually require as a core value. "