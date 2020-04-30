Keeping your pets safe during COVID-19 pandemic

WESTON (WAOW) - Around the world there have been reports of animals getting COVID-19.

Area veterinarians say there is no real study that shows the virus is passed from animals to humans.

However, if a human tests positive for COVID-19, strains of the virus can be passed onto your pets.

"If you are testing positive or may suspect you are positive that you would isolate yourself form your family and your pets would have to be isolated from you so having a plan in place for someone to care for your pet if you get sick I think that would be important" said Angie Witt, a veterinarian from Metro Animal Hospital.

If you can't have someone else watch your pet while you recover then Witt suggests you wear a mask and gloves around them until you get better.