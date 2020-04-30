Issues with rural broadband access highlighted by pandemic

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rural access to internet isn't a new issue for many Wisconsin families. However, in the last few weeks that issue has been especially prominent as many make the transition to work and school from home.

"Internet always been important, but now I feel like it's vital," said Heather Maves of Hatley.

Like many of us, Heather has been working at home for the last few weeks. On top of that, she's working to manage at home school work for her first grader and preschooler.

And with so many people using their limited internet connection at once, time online has to be coordinated.

"I usually have to plan my work around when they need to also be on the internet," she said.

Recently, she said, the internet went out and it was three days before someone could come reestablish the connection. During that time, she had no other choice but to take an unpaid day from work and worry about what her kids could be missing from school.

"I do think there's a digital inequality with kids who live in rural areas versus kids who live in cities," Heather said.

But her concerns go beyond just missing a Zoom meeting or her kids not getting an assignment in on time. She's worried for her community.

"There's a lot of self employment in this area and we need it," she said through tears of frustration. "We're at a disadvantage and it's not fair and it's time to take a look at it."

Heather and her family aren't alone. For many families in rural Wisconsin, a solid internet connection is still a far-fetched idea.

"COVID-19 really spells out that it's not about Netflix... this has really exposed a great digital divide for folks that now trying to working from home while educating their kids from home," said Eric Budleski who has worked with local Marathon County officials to try and expand broadband in the area.

Recent state budgets have included millions of dollars toward broadband expansion. But Governor Evers is upfront when it comes to how long it could take to get everyone on the grid.

"We're not going to solve the issues of rural broadband during this pandemic," the governor said.

His goal is to get all homes and businesses in the state with high-speed internet in the next five years.

"The good news it that the people that are installing it to the tune of $24 million are doing it as you and I speak," Evers said.

But Heather has heard broadband expansion promises for far too long now. She said she's "ready for them to fulfill their promises," and is hoping the circumstances of the pandemic speed up the process.