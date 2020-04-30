Hmong community members face struggles during the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for many communities throughout the nation including members of the Hmong community.

Having to transition from working in an office to working from home is an adjustment for anyone. News 9 spoke to one woman who says that's the least of her concerns.

Lada Xiong of Wausau says most members of the Hmong community are concerned about the possibility of running out of rice but it's not just that, there are other concerns. She says a negative and false stereotype is going around that anyone of Asian descent has the virus, making things hard to go about everyday life.

Lada said, "even for me to go take a walk with my children around the block you know sometimes I think I shouldn't go because I don't know what's going to happen or if someone's going to think that we're carrying the virus."

The Hmong American Center is working on supplying bags of rice to Hmong families in our area.

She says one thing we can all do to help is support each other and businesses during this time.