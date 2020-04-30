Gov. extends Minnesota’s ‘Stay at Home’ order, allows curbside pickup for retail stores

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota's governor extended the state's "Stay at Home" order another two weeks Thursday afternoon but lifted certain restrictions on businesses.

According to Governor Tim Walz, the "Stay at Home" ordered is extended until May 18. It was previously set to expire May 4.

Bars, restaurants, and other public attractions will also have to stay closed to in-person diners until May 18.

Walz also announced that all customer-facing retail businesses and other non-critical businesses can resume operations with curbside pick-up.

Starting May 4, retail businesses and other non-critical businesses may begin offering curbside pick-up.

"This will put up to 30,000 Minnesotans back to work in a safe, coordinated way," Walz said.

Walz said businesses must do the following when offering curbside pickup:

-Develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely.

-Use online payment whenever possible.

-Employees and customers should wear masks and protective equipment.

-In curbside pick-up scenarios, social distancing guidelines apply. If possible, customers should not leave their vehicles.

-In delivery scenarios, items should be deposited outside a customer’s residence.

Minnesotans should also continue to telework whenever possible, wear face masks in public, screen for symptoms and regularly check their temperature, and maintain physical distance from each other.

Also as part of his Executive Order, Governor Walz strongly encouraged all Minnesotans to wear a manufactured or homemade mask at all times when they leave their homes to any place where social distancing is difficult.

Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, a Republican, issued a statement reacting to Walz's announcement.

"For thousands of other businesses, being closed until May 18 could be a devastating setback that they may not recover from. I hope the governor will move as quickly, and with as much advance notice as possible to help other businesses reopen their doors," Daudt wrote.