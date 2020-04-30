DWD accidentally deposited double unemployment payments into some accounts
Madison (WAOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development says it accidentally disbursed double Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments into some accounts Thursday.
The DWD says it was a technological malfunction. Because of that, payments were removed from US Bank accounts.
"DWD is rectifying the error and working with US Bank to redistribute appropriate funds as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," the organization said in a release.