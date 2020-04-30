Disney sells cloth character masks, raising money for charity

You can now sport a cloth face mask with your favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney debuted the masks Thursday. It announced plans to donate up to $1 million in profits to Medshare, a non-profit that delivers medical equipment and supplies to communities around the world.

Additionally, Disney said it's donating one million masks for families in underserved communities across the United States.

They retail for $19.99 for a four-pack of masks. To view the selection, click HERE.