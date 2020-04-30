Coronavirus safety measures pose challenges to the deaf and hard-of-hearing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coronavirus safety measures have created challenges for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

More and more people are wearing face masks, while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic and it's made things more complicated for people with hearing issues. As they can't read lips or follow facial expressions, but there are options to help.

"There are situations where we do not have to wear a mask and we often do not because it does help out communication but when we are asked to or feel that it is necessary then we use the communicator masks so we at least do have that window for them to be able to see part of our face and lip-read," said Lori Connors a Member at Sign Here Interpreting LLC.

While the masks have worked, its not a perfect solution.