Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest reopening boat landings and trails

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is reopening boat landings immediately, and reopening trails on May 8, or when conditions allow, they announced Thursday.

Some boat landings within closed campgrounds will remain closed.

“The Forest takes the safety of our personnel, contractors, volunteers, and visitors seriously, and we also understand that outdoor activities like fishing and hiking are encouraged during this difficult time. It is important to stay close to home and limit travel when pursuing places to recreate,” said Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

While the boat landings will be available for use, they will not be maintained, nor will any associated facilities be available such as restrooms or garbage receptacles until further notice. Trails will be open however, without restrooms or garbage receptacles at trailheads.

Check the forest website or with your local county to see which trails are opening before you head out.