Birchwood Highlands residents deal with being cooped up by doing the Chicken Dance

Residents at Birchwood Highlands Senior Apartments got outside Thursday to shake their tail-feathers and get a little fresh air by doing the chicken dance!

"You'll see people come out on their balconies and their patios," said Kristeen Carne , the Lifestyle Director for Highlands Communities.

"Everyone knows the chicken dance if you're from Wisconsin or the Midwest, so it's been a good way to get a little exercise and shake a little of the dust off. It's been very well received."

So while some gathered in the parking lot, while others joined the party from their balconies, no matter where they were, everyone was having a great time.

So much so in fact, that the chicken dance just might make a few more appearances before the stay at home order is lifted!