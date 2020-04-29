Wisconsin to Provide Temporary Food Benefits for Children Missing School Meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- When school is in session and kids are attending school more than 400,000 kids in the badger state receive free or reduced lunches.

To make sure those students are still getting the food while schools are closed due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing over 140 million dollars in food benefits for the families.

The money will be for April, May, and part of June when school would be in sessions.

The funds were appropriated under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and were provided to states by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Families already receiving state benefits will have the food funds deposited to their QUEST or Pandemic EBT cards.

Those families who are not receiving benefits but who have students receiving free or reduced lunches will need to apply.