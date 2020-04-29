Wisconsin opens a bit more on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An Interim Executive Order, signed earlier this week, relaxed restrictions for outdoor rentals, car washes, and curbside drop-off on Wednesday.

The curbside drop-off/pickup applies to all businesses. If you're looking to make a purchase, you have to call and pay ahead of time.

This gives businesses like Studio E Salon and Spa another chance at raising revenue.

Staff at Studio E tell news nine they've had "quite a few" customers already asking about curbside pickup.

Amy Tabaka said, "They want to maintain what they have and not start all over again."

That's why the salon has already been offering facetime appointments with stylists.

The Governor's new move is another notch in the dial, turning Wisconsin towards reopening.