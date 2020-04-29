Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors making a difference, donating thousands of homemade masks

The Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors are doing exactly what their name sounds like they should be doing. Fighting against COVID-19 by donating masks.

The group is a state wide coalition of volunteers that have joined together to hand make cloth masks for those on the front lines battling against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has been active for just a few weeks, but in that time have donated thousands of masks to firefighters, medical workers and anyone locally that has requested one.

"If you can make a difference for one person, that says it all," said Barb Ceranski, a volunteer in the Marathon County group. "I am blessed to do what I can do. I think using your gifts and talents in a way that can help others is what we're all called to do."

In order to help with the distribution of both masks and responsibilities, the group has divided the state into 10 zones, with Marathon County falling in zone 6.

In the few short weeks they have been active, the Marathon county group has contributed around 2000 of the handmade masks to those in need.

"With each mask, I pray for the person that's going to wear the mask," said Ceranski. "It's really heartwarming to know that you can make a difference, at least for one, and I mean that's the bottom line."

The group has received help from several companies including Greenheck who supplied them with over 5000 metal pieces to be used for nose wires.

Donations are greatly encouraged and will go directly to helping create the masks.

If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donating you can contact them at wfmwzone6@yahoo.com