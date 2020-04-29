UW System allowing free application to 2-year schools

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - The University of Wisconsin System is setting aside 11 days in June to allow free application to any of its two-year schools, it announced Wednesday.

That free application for fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 will run from June 5-15.

“We understand this is an extremely difficult time, and prospective students are faced with complicated decisions as they think about attending a UW System university this fall,” President Ray Cross said. “We hope that by offering this free application period to our two-year campuses, those decisions are a little easier.”

Visit the UW HELP website to learn more about the UW System’s 13 universities and how to apply. UW HELP will offer virtual one-on-one consultations and online office hours to help students complete their applications.