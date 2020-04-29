Unemployment begins paying additional $600 per week

MADISON (WKOW) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development today began paying the additional $600 unemployment benefit to people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments provide an additional $600 to people who are collecting benefits from ANY of the following programs:

Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), including:

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)

Partial Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Work-Share (STC)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

Those who receive the above benefits DO NOT need to take any additioanl action to receive the additional $600-per-week benefit; the payment will be automatically added to their benefit payments.

This means that if you have a pending unemployment application or are currently receiving unemployment benefits, no action needs to be taken, so long as your circumstances have not changed, you remain eligible for benefits under one of the programs above, and you continue to file a weekly claim. You will receive the $600 benefit in the same way you receive your regular unemployment benefit.

To those individuals who established a claim before April 4, 2020, the benefit will be retroactively provided from the week ending April 4, 2020, UI week 14/20.

Note that the $600 FPUC benefit will not impact your income eligibility, because it is not considered earned income. The $600 is not based on your weekly benefit rate. If you are eligible for some type of UI benefit as listed above, then you are eligible for the full $600 in addition to the unemployment benefits you are due.

This is a temporary benefit and the last payable week in Wisconsin will conclude the week ending July 25, 2020.