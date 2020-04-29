Teen dead, another arrested in Lincoln Co. car crash

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly car crash in the Town of Pine River. Officials said one teen is dead, another injured, and the driver is now behind bars.

In a press release, officials said they got the call at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday morning that a car was off the road, rolled over on Shady Lane Avenue.

One passenger had been ejected from the car. According to the release, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Lincoln Co. officials said a second passenger was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. No word on this passengers injuries. As for the driver, authorities said he was treated and released from a local medical facility and is now in police custody.

All three occupants of the vehicle are 16-years-old from Merrill.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

