SeniorSendoff: Nick Kahle, Tomahawk

Congratulations to Nick Kahle of Tomahawk.

Nick's basketball season ended early after he tore an ACL in his knee.

But with his love of baseball in mind, a doctor cleaned it up and got him a brace so he could take the field in his senior season.

But that dream was dashed after the WIAA cancelled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like so many seniors, he won't get that last chance to take the field, and for that, our hearts go out to you.

Nick is planning to attend Nicolet College in the fall.