Residents weigh in on dangerous stretch of road in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- When long-time residents in the Pine River and Merrill area hear "Shady Lane Avenue," they say a few things immediately come to mind.

"Everybody’s got stories of yeah I jumped it in my pickup truck, or yeah I jumped it in my old Camaro,” Merrill resident Jeremy Schneider said. "It’s very poor visibility. If people are coming from the opposite direction you wouldn’t be able to see each other at all. It’s like a roller coaster.”

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Department Lt. Tim Fischer, nine crashes have happened there since 2007.

“It’s very difficult just because you can’t see what’s coming at you," Merrill resident Julie Schulz said. "You don’t want to go too far to the right, and there’s no barricade there to keep you from going off the road.”

The most recent crash happening Wednesday just after 1 a.m. involving three teenages. A 16-year-old died and another 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and the driver, another 16-year-old, is in custody.

Right now, the cause of that crash is under investigation, and it is not known if there's any connection to the hill.