Packers sign 15 undrafted free agents

3:58 pm Pack Attack, Packers, Sport, Top Sports Stories

The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents, the team announced Wednesday.

Here's the full list:

NoNamePosHtWtCollegeHS Hometown
51Krys BarnesLB6-2229UCLABakersfield, Calif.
27dHenry BlackS6-0204BaylorShreveport, La.
78Travis BruffyT6-6298Texas TechMissouri City, Texas
46dMarc-Antoine DequoyCB6-3198Montreal (Canada)Rigaud, Quebec, Ca.
50Tipa GaleaiLB6-5229Utah StateEuless, Texas
35Frankie GriffinS6-0204Texas StateKlein, Texas
68Zack JohnsonG6-6301North Dakota StateSpring Lake Park, Minn.
45oJordan JonesFB6-1255Prairie View A&MFrisco, Texas
7Jalen MortonQB6-3237Prairie View A&MSeguin, Texas
99Willington PrevilonDT6-5287RutgersOrange, N.J.
34dStanford SamuelsCB6-1187Florida StatePembroke Pines, Fla.
45dDelontae ScottLB6-5246SMUIrving, Texas
80Darrell StewartWR6-0212Michigan StateHouston, Texas
49dWill SunderlandCB6-2196TroyMidwest City, Okla.
27oPatrick TaylorRB6-2217MemphisHumble, Texas

Brad Hanson

