Packers sign 15 undrafted free agents
The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents, the team announced Wednesday.
Here's the full list:
|No
|Name
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|College
|HS Hometown
|51
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|6-2
|229
|UCLA
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|27d
|Henry Black
|S
|6-0
|204
|Baylor
|Shreveport, La.
|78
|Travis Bruffy
|T
|6-6
|298
|Texas Tech
|Missouri City, Texas
|46d
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy
|CB
|6-3
|198
|Montreal (Canada)
|Rigaud, Quebec, Ca.
|50
|Tipa Galeai
|LB
|6-5
|229
|Utah State
|Euless, Texas
|35
|Frankie Griffin
|S
|6-0
|204
|Texas State
|Klein, Texas
|68
|Zack Johnson
|G
|6-6
|301
|North Dakota State
|Spring Lake Park, Minn.
|45o
|Jordan Jones
|FB
|6-1
|255
|Prairie View A&M
|Frisco, Texas
|7
|Jalen Morton
|QB
|6-3
|237
|Prairie View A&M
|Seguin, Texas
|99
|Willington Previlon
|DT
|6-5
|287
|Rutgers
|Orange, N.J.
|34d
|Stanford Samuels
|CB
|6-1
|187
|Florida State
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|45d
|Delontae Scott
|LB
|6-5
|246
|SMU
|Irving, Texas
|80
|Darrell Stewart
|WR
|6-0
|212
|Michigan State
|Houston, Texas
|49d
|Will Sunderland
|CB
|6-2
|196
|Troy
|Midwest City, Okla.
|27o
|Patrick Taylor
|RB
|6-2
|217
|Memphis
|Humble, Texas