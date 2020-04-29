Nicer weather to build in late this week

Blustery north winds, cool temperatures, and heavy clouds did not make for a very pleasant Wednesday across the region. We are still caught under the influence of a powerful low pressure system in Michigan. Most of the rain associated with it however is now restricted to eastern Wisconsin. There might be some patchy drizzle yet Wednesday night, especially east of Marathon County. There could also be some partial clearing of the clouds in the western part of the area as temperatures drop to the upper 30s Wednesday night. It should be partly sunny and breezy Thursday with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. North winds of 12-24 mph will be common.

Friday should be pretty nice with sunshine in the morning giving way to more clouds for the afternoon. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s with highs in the mid 60s. A weak front approaching from the west by evening will bring a 30% chance of a few light showers Friday evening. The front will slowly move across Wisconsin Saturday so we can't rule out a brief isolated shower. Overall though it should be a very nice day with a mix of clouds and sun and balmy temperatures approaching 70 degrees! Be sure to get outside as much as possible and enjoy that.

Sunday also looks nice but a touch cooler with highs in the lower 60s. The cooler air will continue to push in early next week with highs in the mid 50s Monday and just the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. That is a good ten degrees below normal. A weather system moving through Tuesday afternoon will produce a good chance of light rain. A few leftover showers are possible next Wednesday with ample clouds as well.

Unfortunately the pattern is trending chilly for the end of next week as well. Gardeners certainly will want to hold off on putting any cold sensitive plants in the ground just yet!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 29-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1973 - The Mississippi River reached a crest of 43.4 feet, breaking the prevous record of 42 feet established in 1785. (David Ludlum)

1987 - A storm off the southeast coast of Massachusetts blanketed southern New England with heavy snow. Totals of three inches at Boston MA, 11 inches at Milton MA, and 17 inches at Worcester MA, were records for so late in the season. Princeton MA was buried under 25 inches of snow. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)