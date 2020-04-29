Neighbors help each other out during pandemic

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Devlin Patoka is sharing how her community stepped up to help her family during the pandemic.

Patoka stopped working when the pandemic hit and is now helping her kids navigate through home school.

But her community wanted to make sure that not working didn't impact her family financially.

Over the last few weeks, she said neighbors have been dropping off groceries on her front porch. People have left toilet paper, fruit and even a turkey.

"Right now times are especially uncertain and things are crazy, and they just really took it to the next level," Patoka said about her community.

But Patoka is also giving back to her community. She has been sewing face masks and giving them out to people who need them.

She said her community has always looked out for one another, and the pandemic has really brought that to light.