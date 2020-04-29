Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Car theft & hit and run

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a thief whom smashed a stolen truck into a tree in Wausau.

The incident took place on April 16th. "Unreal--the driver totaled the truck... the front is all smashed in," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Samuel Wellhoefer says.

Security cameras captured the crash, the driver getting out of the truck, and immediately walking away from the scene (Investigators note: The date stamp on the video says April 15 instead of April 16).

After the crash, it turned out the 2008 red Chevy Silverado truck had been stolen as well.

"He stole the vehicle from Pioneer Trucking," Deputy Wellhoefer says.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers through any of the following ways:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).

Online Submission: Submit a tip online using this link.

Phone Number: Call 1-877-409-8777.