Domestic violence helpline available over text

(WAOW) -- Stay at home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have many advocates worried about increased domestic violence incidents.

Because of that, many organizations are going above and beyond to make sure victims can get in touch with resources.

The Wisconsin Hmong Family Strengthening Helpline staff are available 24/7. Staff is bilingual in Hmong and English.

During the pandemic, the organization says there's been an increase in domestic violence, but they're worried people aren't calling for help right now.

"Many folks do not call though because they are in the same space as the people who have caused them harm. So, it's difficult for them to call us in a safe area," said Cia Siab Vang with the Helpline.

Because of that, they've set up other ways for victims to contact them.

You can text the organization at: 414-530-6450. You can also Facebook message to get in contact with staff