Assumption Middle School teacher wins Kohl Fellowship

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Shelley Bruley, a middle school teacher from Assumption Middle School, has been awarded the Kohl Fellowship.

Annually, 14 teacher fellowships are given to teachers in the Wisconsin Council of Religious & Independent Schools.

Each winner gets $6,000 and another $6,000 for their school.

According to the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation website, "The Kohl Teacher Fellowship program recognizes and supports teaching excellence and innovation in the State of Wisconsin, USA. Our goal is to support teachers in the pursuit of their unrealized goals for their classrooms or professional development."